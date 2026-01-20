<p>The text message from French President Emmanuel Macron that US President Donald Trump shared on Truth Social as a screenshot is authentic, a source close to Macron said on Tuesday morning.</p><p>"It demonstrates that the French President defends the same line in public as in private," the source added.</p>.‘Have clearly explained’: Norway PM responds to Trump's 'no prize, no peace' message.<p>Macron told Trump that he could set up a meeting after Davos in Paris on Thursday afternoon, the message showed. Trump's reply, if any, was not part of the screenshot. </p>