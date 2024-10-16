Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Eight injured in series of drone attacks in Russia's Belgorod region

Gladkov said drone attacks proceeded through the evening, striking commercial sites and infrastructure in two other villages near the border. No injuries were reported.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 01:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 01:21 IST
World newsRussia

Follow us on :

Follow Us