Eight injured in series of drone attacks in Russia's Belgorod region

<p>Ukrainian drones launched a series of attacks on Tuesday on Russia's southern border region of Belgorod, injuring at least eight people and damaging cars and property, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.</p><p>Gladkov, reporting on the Telegram messaging app, said a drone struck a moving bus in the village of Oktyabrsky, near the Ukrainian border, injuring eight people, including four minors.</p><p>Gladkov said drone attacks proceeded through the evening, striking commercial sites and infrastructure in two other villages near the border. No injuries were reported.</p><p>Ukrainian forces have for months been hitting targets inside the border in different regions and in August staged a mass incursion into Kursk region, seizing large swathes of territory. Russian officials said Moscow's military had recaptured several villages in the region</p>