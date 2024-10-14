Eight monkeys found dead at Hong Kong zoo

<p>Hong Kong: Hong Kong authorities are carrying out tests to find out what killed eight monkeys, which were found dead in the city's oldest zoo on Sunday, the government said on Monday.</p><p>The animals, a De Brazza’s monkey, one common squirrel monkey, three cotton-top tamarins and three white-faced sakis, were found dead at the city's Zoological and Botanical Gardens (HKZBG) on Sunday, Hong Kong's Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) said in a statement.</p><p>While awaiting test results, the mammals section of the zoo will be shut from Monday for disinfection and cleaning.</p>.After elephants, monkeys found to 'name' each other in new study.<p>"We will also closely monitor the health conditions of other animals. During this period, other facilities of the HKZBG will remain open," the statement said.</p><p>The HKZBG is the oldest park in the territory. Built in 1860, it houses around 158 birds, 93 mammals and 21 reptiles in about 40 enclosures.</p><p>The incident raises concerns about the potential outbreak of zoonotic diseases such as monkeypox, which can jump from animals to humans, Jason Baker, a senior vice president at animal rights group PETA Asia, said in a statement.</p><p>"Monkeys in captivity are often exposed to pathogens that can be transmitted to humans, including tuberculosis, Chagas disease, cholera, and MRSA," said Baker.</p><p>People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called on the HKZBG to end animal captivity immediately and transition to a botanical garden, the statement said.</p>