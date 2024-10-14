Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Eight monkeys found dead at Hong Kong zoo

The incident raises concerns about the potential outbreak of zoonotic diseases such as monkeypox.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 10:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 10:13 IST
World newsHong KongTrendingMonkeypoxMonkeysTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us