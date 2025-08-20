Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Elon Musk halts plans to launch new political party: Report

Musk is also planning to back J D Vance if he stands as the Republicans' presidential candidate once Donald Trump vacates the seat.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 10:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 10:50 IST
World newsUnited StatesElon MuskUS newsTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us