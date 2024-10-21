Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Elon Musk's daily $1 million payouts at Trump rally draw legal scrutiny

The money is the latest example of Musk using his extraordinary wealth to influence the tightly-contested presidential race between Trump and his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 19:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 19:23 IST
World newsUnited StatesElon MuskDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us