Elon Musk's X breached DSA online content rules: EU

Brussels: Elon Musk's social media company X breached EU online content rules, EU tech regulators ruled on Friday in a finding that could lead to a fine and significant changes in how it operates.

The move by the European Commission follows a seven-month long investigation under the Digital Services Act (DSA) which requires very large online platforms and search engines to do more to tackle illegal content and risks to public security.

ByteDance's TikTok, AliExpress and Meta Platforms are also being investigated under the DSA.

The EU executive singled out X's dark patterns, advertising transparency and data access for researchers.

It said X's verified accounts which carry a blue checkmark do not correspond to industry practice and negatively affect users' ability to make free and informed decisions about the authenticity of the accounts they interact with.