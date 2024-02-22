Elton John’s boots sell for $94,500 in enthusiastic auction at Christie’s

By James Tarmy

Celebrity sells once again.

That’s the takeaway from a massive, everything-must go auction of pop-star Elton John’s personal belongings at Christie’s New York on Wednesday night. Comprised of furnishings, art, clothing, and memorabilia drawn from John’s former Peachtree Road apartment in Atlanta, the evening’s sale was the first of eight auctions.

Every one of Wednesday night’s 49 lots found a buyer, oftentimes for well above the high estimate. The night was expected to bring in between $4.1 million and $5.9 million; with auction house fees known as a buyer’s premium, it ended up yielding $8 million. Overall, about 900 lots spread over all of the auctions are anticipated to total more than $10 million, although given the first night’s total, that estimate seems increasingly conservative.

Ahead of the sale, Christie’s did its best to drum up enthusiasm. It decked out its Rockefeller Center headquarters with Elton John-themed decorations, many of which involved uplighting and mirrors. Even John’s photography collection was mounted on shiny, reflective wall-coverings. Room after room contained tableaus of John’s belongings.

There was even a gift shop, with Elton John merchandise at a price point significantly lower than the lots themselves. During the exhibition, which ran from February 9 to the 21, approximately 8,000 people visited the show, according to a Christie’s spokesperson.

Celebrity Sparkle

Many of the lots were runaway hits, particularly anything worn by John himself. A pair of prescription sunglasses from the 1970s had a high estimate of $3,000 and sold, with fees, for $22,680. A Rolex Daytona with an orange and yellow leopard face and strap that was also covered in diamonds and sapphires, carried a $40,000 to $60,000 estimate; bidding began at $30,000, and quickly rose past $80,000. A flurry of bids brought it to a $140,000 hammer; with fees it came to $176,400. Even more successful was a Cartier “crash” model watch, which carried a high estimate of $100,000 and sold for $277,200.

John’s 1990 Bentley two door convertible carried a modest presale estimate of $25,000 to $35,000. John had it shipped with him all over the world, from Los Angeles, to Atlanta, to the Cote d’Azur—“whenever I went shopping in Monaco, we’d valet park the car at the Hotel de Paris,” he wrote in one of the less relatable anecdotes sprinkled throughout the catalog. It sold for $441,000. On the lower end of the spectrum, a pair of rocket-shaped silver cocktail shakers had a high estimate of $10,000 and sold for $50,400.

Donna Goldstein, who identified herself as a designer, was in the room, and competed with an online bidder for a group of seven silk Versace shirts. She won the lot, paying $30,240, well above their high estimate of $6,000. She plans, she says, to wear the shirts “out at night: dinner parties, clubs.” The John provenance was a draw, she says, but so were the shirts themselves.