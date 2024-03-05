JOIN US
Homeworld

Centre advises Indian workers to leave Israeli border areas after attack

The official X account of the Embassy of India in Israel posted the advisory which includes helpline numbers.
Last Updated 05 March 2024, 09:34 IST

New Delhi: India's embassy in Israel on Tuesday advised its nationals working in Israeli border areas to move to safer parts of the country.

The official X account of the Embassy of India in Israel posted the advisory which includes helpline numbers. The Embassy has also requested Indian nationals in Israel to share this advisory through local networks.

On Monday, Indian national was killed and another two were injured on when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck an orchard near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot. All three victims hail from Kerala.

