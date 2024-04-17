Emirates suspends check-in for passengers in Dubai after record rains

Dubai: Emirates Airline on Wednesday suspended check-in for passengers departing until midnight after record rains caused significant damage across the United Arab Emirates.

The Dubai-based carrier said passengers arriving to Dubai and already in transit would continue to be processed but warned that delays to departures and arrivals should be expected.

Dubai International, the hub for Emirates Airline, separately said that it was experiencing significant disruptions with flights delayed or diverted due to the heavy rains.

The airport, which is the world's busiest for international flights and a major transit hub, in a post on social media advised passengers in Dubai not to come to the airport.