Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan challenges cipher, Toshakhana sentences

The controversy first emerged on March 27, 2022, when Khan — less than a month before his ouster in April 2022 — while addressing a public rally, waved a letter before the crowd, claiming that it was a cipher from a foreign nation that had conspired with his political rivals to have his government overthrown.

Khan did not reveal the contents of the letter, nor did he mention the name of the nation it came from. But a few days later, he accused the US of conspiring against him and alleged that Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu had sought his removal.

The cipher was about former Pakistan ambassador to the US Asad Majeed's meeting with Lu.

The Toshakhana plea made the state and the accountability bureau respondents and urged the IHC to “suspend the execution of the conviction and sentence” imposed on the cricketer-turned-politician.

On January 31, Khan and his wife were sentenced to 14 years in prison each for corruption on charges of illegally selling state gifts.

The petition contended that the trial court hastily passed the judgment without providing the suspect an opportunity for a fair trial.

Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was also disqualified from holding any public office for 10 years.