Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Japan PM calls for snap election in bid to expand power

The decision to call an election is the biggest bet of Takaichi's tenure.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 19:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 19:08 IST
JapanElection

Follow us on :

Follow Us