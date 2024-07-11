Explained | How much has US-built Gaza pier helped get aid into Gaza?

Why was the pier built?

US President Joe Biden announced a plan to put the pier in place in March, following warnings that famine could spread across Gaza and increasing difficulties sending aid through land crossings, most of which were kept shut by Israel for months.

Biden made the announcement as he sought to cool anger among many in his Democratic Party over support for Israel during its offensive in Gaza, given the heavy toll on civilians.

During the war - which began after Hamas-led gunmen attacked Israel on October 7 last year, triggering Israel's military retaliation - humanitarian conditions have deteriorated rapidly for Gaza's 2.3 million residents. Almost all its residents have been displaced within the coastal enclave, many of them multiple times.

How is the pier operated?

The about 1,200-foot-long (370-metre-long) floating pier is located offshore a little north of the Wadi Gaza coastal wetland. Construction of the pier, which was partially pre-assembled in the Israeli port of Ashdod, started in April. Aid first began arriving on May 17.

Food and other aid supplies have been transported to the pier from Cyprus, which spearheaded efforts to open a sea route for humanitarian assistance.

Supplies have been X-rayed in Cyprus in the presence of Israeli officials, who have closely monitored aid entering Gaza, saying it could benefit Hamas.

Aid has then been transported to the pier by ship before being loaded onto trucks to be driven onto the coast.

The operation is complex, involving about 1,000 U.S. military personnel, some stationed on the pier. The Pentagon estimated that the first 90 days of operation would cost about $230 million.

What problems has the pier faced?

The pier has been temporarily removed several times because of rough seas. On one occasion it was towed to the southern Israeli port city of Ashdod for repairs after a section broke off.

Shipments have also been held up by delays in distributing supplies into Gaza, a process that is fraught with risk and requires Israeli approvals.

When considering whether to bring back the pier after bad weather in late June, US officials said there would be little point in doing so immediately because the marshalling area next to the pier was nearly full.

As has been the case with aid delivered on other routes, supplies coming off the pier have sometimes been seized by desperate Gazans or subject to more organised looting.