Explained | How Trump would crack down on US immigration in a second term

Travel bans

Trump has said he would implement travel bans on people from certain countries or with certain ideologies, expanding on a policy upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018. Trump previewed some parts of the world that could be subjected to a renewed travel ban in an October 2023 speech, pledging to restrict people from the Gaza Strip, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and "anywhere else that threatens our security."

During the speech, Trump focused on the conflict in Gaza, saying he would bar the entry of immigrants who support the Islamist militant group Hamas and send deportation officers to pro-Hamas protests.

Trump said last June he would seek to block communists, Marxists and socialists from entering the United States.

Mass deportations

Trump has pledged to launch the largest deportation effort in US history.

He aims to deport millions of people living in the country illegally each year, using large-scale roundups and by creating camps to hold them while they await removal, the New York Times reported last November.

The former president would redirect military funds to pay for the deportation effort, the Times reported. Such an action would almost certainly be challenged in court, and Congress could potentially restrict use of the funds.

Trump has also vowed to take aggressive new steps to deport immigrants with criminal records and suspected gang members by using the little-known 1789 Alien Enemies Act.

Trump has said he would deputize the National Guard and local law enforcement to assist with rapid deportations of criminals in states that cooperate.

Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump's first-term immigration agenda, said in a November interview with a right-wing podcast that National Guard troops from cooperative states could potentially be deployed to "unfriendly" states to assist with deportations, which could trigger legal battles.