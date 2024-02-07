Explained | How will Indonesia's presidential election play out?

Is a Prabowo win almost assured?

Overall victory for Prabowo is far from certain because of Indonesia's election rules. Prabowo could get the most votes on February 14 but has a big challenge to win outright, which requires a candidate to secure more than 50 per cent of total votes cast, and at least 20 per cent of votes in more than half of the country's provinces.

If he fails, he must contest a June 26 runoff with the second placed finisher, which could be a tougher race to win.

A runoff scenario, not seen since 2004, might see a shifting of allegiance from some parties to get behind the second place candidate in an effort to thwart Prabowo.

But much depends on who comes second. Backers of Ganjar would likely shift to Anies ahead of a runoff, but it is unclear if parties supporting Anies would get behind Ganjar if he is runner up.