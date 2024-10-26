Explained | What are Iran's missile capabilities?

1. The semi-official Iranian news outlet ISNA published a graphic in April showing nine Iranian missiles it said could reach Israel. These included the "Sejil", capable of flying at more than 17,000 km (10,500 miles) per hour and with a range of 2,500 km (1,550 miles); the "Kheibar" with a range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles), and the "Haj Qasem", which has a range of 1,400 km (870 miles), according to ISNA.

2. The Arms Control Association, a Washington-based non-governmental organization, says Iran's ballistic missiles include the "Shahab-1", with an estimated range of 300 km (190 miles); the "Zolfaghar", range of 700 km (435 miles); "Shahab-3", range of 800-1,000 km (500 to 620 miles); "Emad-1", a missile under development, range of up to 2,000 km (1,240 miles) and "Sejil", under development, with 1,500-2,500 km (930 to 1,550 miles) range.

3. Fabian Hinz, a Berlin-based expert on Iran’s missile arsenal with the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said that based on the locations of videos of launches posted on social media and the ranges to Israel, he assessed that on October 1 Iran had fired a combination of solid- and liquid-fuelled missiles.

4. The former category of missile, which is more advanced, is fired from angled mobile launchers and the latter from vertical launchers, he said. Hinz said three solid-propellant missiles fired on October 1 could have been the Haj Qasem, Kheibar Shekan and Fattah 1. Liquid propellant missiles reported as being launched from the central Iranian city of Isfahan might have been the Emad, Badr and Khorramshahr, he said.

5. Iran says its ballistic missiles are an important deterrent and retaliatory force against the US, Israel and other potential regional targets. It denies seeking nuclear weapons capability.

6. According to a 2023 report by Behnam Ben Taleblu, a Senior Fellow at the US-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, Iran continues to develop underground missile depots complete with transport and firing systems, and subterranean missile production and storage centres. In June 2020, Iran fired its first ever ballistic missile from underground, it said.

"Years of reverse-engineering missiles and producing various missile classes have also taught Iran about stretching airframes and building them with lighter composite materials to increase missile range," the report said.

7. In June 2023, Iran presented what officials described as its first domestically made hypersonic ballistic missile, the official IRNA news agency reported. Hypersonic missiles can fly at least five times faster than the speed of sound and on a complex trajectory, which makes them difficult to intercept.

8. The Arms Control Association says Iran's missile programme is largely based on North Korean and Russian designs and has benefited from Chinese assistance.