Explained | What does the gag order mean in Trump's hush money trial?

New York: The judge overseeing Donald Trump's criminal trial on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star will on Tuesday consider prosecutors' request to fine the former U.S. president for violating a gag order barring him from talking publicly about certain people involved in the case and their families.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to falsifying business records to cover up his former lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment before the 2016 election to stop adult film actress Stormy Daniels from talking about a sexual encounter she says she and Trump had in 2006. Trump denies an encounter.

Here's why Justice Juan Merchan imposed the gag order and what it bars the Republican presidential candidate from doing: