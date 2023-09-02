Explained | How Finland is leading the way with digital passports for easy travel

What is digital passport and who are eligible?

The Digital Travel Credential (DTC) is a digital version of physical passport, that can be stored in phone. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which is developing a global framework for digital travel documents, set guidelines for it.

Only Finnish citizens who are travelling between Finland and the UK on Finnair flights, will be eligible for the trial. Four to 36 hours prior to a flight to the UK, interested candidates would have to download the FIN DTC Pilot digital travel document app, register with the police, and submit their data to the Finnish Border Guard.

By having their photo taken and comparing it to the one stored in their DTC, individuals can use the digital passport to verify their identity at the Helsinki Airport.

However, the participants would need to carry their physical passports and have them scanned at the border control in Finland and the UK.

Passengers will no longer be needed to carry physical travel documents in the future if the pilot project proves to be successful.