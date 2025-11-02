<p>A deadly fire broke out on Saturday in a store in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mexico">Mexico</a>'s northwestern city of Hermosillo, President Claudia Sheinbaum said, while domestic media put the death toll at more than 20, with others injured.</p><p>"My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives," Sheinbaum said in a post on X, without stating the number of dead in the incident in the northwestern state of Sonora.</p>.More than 60 injured, 10 killed after Mexican train hits double-decker bus.<p>She instructed the interior minister to send support teams to assist victims' families and the injured, she added.</p><p>Hermosillo Mayor Antonio Astiazaran confirmed on X that there were a number of victims.</p><p>The cause of the fire could not yet be determined, the chief of the city's firefighters said in a brief interview on social media.</p>