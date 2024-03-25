Former NITI Aayog worker dies in London after truck rams her cycle

She worked as a senior advisor at NITI Aayog's National Behavioural Insights Unit of India between 2021-2023 before moving to London in September 2023 to pursue her PhD in organizational behaviour management.

As per a report in NDTV, a garbage truck hit Kochar on March 19 killing her on spot. At the time of the accident, her husband Prashant who was ahead of her rushed to her rescue.

In a post on LinkedIn, her father Lt Gen SP Kochhar (retired) shared that he was in London trying to collect the remains of Cheistha.