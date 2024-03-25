Former NITI Aayog worker dies in London after truck rams her cycle

Cheistha Kochhar, a 33-year-old Indian student living in London, got run over by a truck while cycling back home on March 19.
The news was shared by Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog as Kochhar who was pursuing PhD at the London School of Economics, had earlier worked at the public policy think tank.
"Cheistha Kochar worked with me on the #LIFE programme in @NITIAayog. She was in the #Nudge unit and had gone to do her Ph.D in behavioural science at #LSE. Passed away in a terrible traffic incident while cycling in London. She was bright, brilliant & brave and always full of life. Gone away too early. RIP," wrote Kant in his post on platform X(formerly known as Twitter)
She worked as a senior advisor at NITI Aayog's National Behavioural Insights Unit of India between 2021-2023 before moving to London in September 2023 to pursue her PhD in organizational behaviour management.
As per a report in NDTV, a garbage truck hit Kochar on March 19 killing her on spot. At the time of the accident, her husband Prashant who was ahead of her rushed to her rescue.
In a post on LinkedIn, her father Lt Gen SP Kochhar (retired) shared that he was in London trying to collect the remains of Cheistha.
"I am still in London trying to collect the remains of my daughter, Cheistha Kochhar. She was run over by a truck on 19 Mar while cycling back from LSE, where she was doing her PhD. It has devasted us and her large circle of friends," he wrote.
Before LSE, Kochhar had studied in Delhi University, Ashoka University, and the Universities of Pennsylvania and Chicago.
