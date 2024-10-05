Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan turns 72 in jail

On social media, his fans and political supporters used hashtag #HappyBirthdayImranKhan to wish him on his birthday. They posted his old photos and videos from the sporting days.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 15:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 15:36 IST
World newsPakistanImran Khan

Follow us on :

Follow Us