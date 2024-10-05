Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan turns 72 in jail

<p>Islamabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan’s</a> former prime minister and cricketing icon Imran Khan turned 72 on Saturday, his second birthday in jail as his party supporters headed for Islamabad for a planned rally demanding his freedom and “independence of judiciary.” </p><p>On social media, his fans and political supporters used hashtag #HappyBirthdayImranKhan to wish him on his birthday. They posted his old photos and videos from the sporting days.</p>.Army deployed in Islamabad amid protests by former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party.<p>Khan was prime minister from August 18, 2018 till April 9, 2022, when he was ousted after a no-confidence motion. He was arrested on August 5 last year in the Toshakhana corruption case. Multiple cases were filed against him one after the other, and he is convicted in some of them.</p>.<p>He has been lodged at the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi for over a year.</p>.<p>Khan's birthday has coincided with his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protests at D Chowk in Islamabad and Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore where the supporters are heading to on his call.</p>.<p>The army has been called in to thwart the protests. On Saturday, his message on X urged his followers to reach the D-Chowk in Islamabad for protests and those from Punjab to joint at Lahore.</p>.<p>“I am so proud of all our people. Thank you for keeping the faith. You showed unfaltering resilience and courage as you came out yesterday & overcame unbelievable obstacles to keep marching forward towards D Chowk,” he said and termed it as a “fight for Haqeeqi Azadi” (real freedom).</p>.<p>Although there were no big-ticket events in Pakistan, international cricketing sites and groups paid homage to his cricketing skills and joined the celebrations on X. </p>