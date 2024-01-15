Four dead and one critically hurt in hot air balloon crash in Arizona, police say

Four people were killed, and one person was critically injured after a hot air balloon crashed in a desert area about 50 miles northwest of Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday morning, police said.

The crash happened around 7:50 am in Eloy, the Eloy Police Department said on Facebook.

The balloon was carrying 13 adults, including its operator, Eloy Mayor Micah Powell said in an interview on Sunday night. Eight of those aboard were skydivers.

It was not immediately clear what went wrong, but it appears that after the skydivers left the gondola, there was some kind of catastrophic failure, said Eloy Police Chief Byron Gwaltney.

A witness who saw the last 10 seconds of the balloon’s descent before it crashed described it as deflated, shapeless and coming straight down, Powell said.