Four Indians die in mass drowning at Australia's Philip Island

Emergency services responded to reports of four people struggling in the water near Newhaven about 3:30 pm on Wednesday and all were found unresponsive, the news.com reported.

“Life Saving Victoria was called to assist four people in trouble in the waters off Forrest Caves on Phillip Island, only a couple of kilometres from our patrolled lifeguard site,” Kane Treloar, the Life Saving Victoria state agency commander, said.

“Upon arriving at the scene, our lifeguards found that off-duty lifeguards had pulled three of those people from the water and one of our rescue boats pulled that last person from the water.”