Homeworld

Four killed in shooting incident at market in Georgia

In a statement, the interior ministry said that the gunman had been arrested.
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 08:32 IST

Tbilisi: A gunman killed four people and injured one on Friday after opening fire at a market in the Georgian city of Rustavi, 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the capital Tbilisi, the interior ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said that the gunman had been arrested.

It said that one of those killed had been the gunman's uncle and that the wounded person had been his cousin.

Mass shootings remain relatively rare in Georgia, though in January 2023, a former soldier killed six people including himself and injured five more after opening fire from his apartment's balcony.

(Published 09 February 2024, 08:32 IST)
World newsGeorgiaTbilisi

