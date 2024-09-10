France withdraws pesto sauce brand after likely cases of botulism

"Considering the incubation time (from a few hours to a few days) and the serious nature of the disease, people who have consumed these products are called to be very vigilant and to consult a doctor in case of symptoms," the French farm ministry said.

Botulism is primarily caused by consumption of improperly processed food.

The French government issued an immediate recall of the wild garlic pesto sauce, made by a small local producer, which likely caused the cases. Some samples have been sent to the Institut Pasteur for further analysis.