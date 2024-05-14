Freight train derails in Russia due to 'interference', officials say

Freight train cars derailed and a storage tank containing diesel fuel caught fire in the southern Russian region of Volgograd due to "outside interference", Russian officials said on Tuesday.

"As a result of interference by unauthorised people into the operation of railway transport, cars of a freight train derailed at the Kotluban station," Russian Railways said in a statement on its website.

"According to preliminary information, there were no injuries. At this time, train traffic in the area of the Kotluban station is suspended."