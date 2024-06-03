Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

From Elena Zhukova to Wendi Deng: The high-profile marriages of Rupert Murdoch

American businessman and media mogul Rupert Murdoch is known for his ultra-exuberant lifestyle, which is full of surprises and new experiences. Here we take a closer look at his marriages over the years.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 12:34 IST
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 12:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has found love at the age of 93 and has married for the fifth time. He sealed his relationship on June 1 by marrying Elena Zhukova, a 67-year-old retired molecular biologist originally from Russia, at his Moraga vineyard estate in Bel Air, Los Angeles.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has found love at the age of 93 and has married for the fifth time. He sealed his relationship on June 1 by marrying Elena Zhukova, a 67-year-old retired molecular biologist originally from Russia, at his Moraga vineyard estate in Bel Air, Los Angeles.

Credit: The Sun

ADVERTISEMENT
Jerry Hall (2016 - 2022): Rupert Murdoch married model and actress Jerry Hall in 2016. The couple called it quits in 2022 and did not have any children together.

Jerry Hall (2016 - 2022): Rupert Murdoch married model and actress Jerry Hall in 2016. The couple called it quits in 2022 and did not have any children together.

Credit: Reuters

Wendi Deng (1999-2013): Rupert Murdoch married for the third time in 1999. He married entrepreneur Wendi Deng and has two daughters with her - Grace (2001) and Chloe (2003). However, the couple announced their separation in 2013.​

Wendi Deng (1999-2013): Rupert Murdoch married for the third time in 1999. He married entrepreneur Wendi Deng and has two daughters with her - Grace (2001) and Chloe (2003). However, the couple announced their separation in 2013.​

Credit: X/@jimstewartson

Anna Murdoch Mann (1967 - 1999): Media magnate Murdoch married Scottish journalist Anna Murdoch Mann in 1967 and had three children together - Elisabeth (1968), Lachlan (1971), and James (1972). After three decades, Murdoch and Anna agreed to an "amicable separation" and announced their divorce. Reportedly, Anna received $1.7 billion as alimony in 1999.

Anna Murdoch Mann (1967 - 1999): Media magnate Murdoch married Scottish journalist Anna Murdoch Mann in 1967 and had three children together - Elisabeth (1968), Lachlan (1971), and James (1972). After three decades, Murdoch and Anna agreed to an "amicable separation" and announced their divorce. Reportedly, Anna received $1.7 billion as alimony in 1999.

Credit: X/@AladejanaDeji

Patricia Booker (1956-1967): Rupert Murdoch married an Australian flight attendant Patricia Booker in 1956. The couple has one daughter, Prudence (1958). The couple divorced in 1967.

Patricia Booker (1956-1967): Rupert Murdoch married an Australian flight attendant Patricia Booker in 1956. The couple has one daughter, Prudence (1958). The couple divorced in 1967.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2024, 12:34 IST
World newsRupert Murdoch

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT