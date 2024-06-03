From Elena Zhukova to Wendi Deng: The high-profile marriages of Rupert Murdoch

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has found love at the age of 93 and has married for the fifth time. He sealed his relationship on June 1 by marrying Elena Zhukova, a 67-year-old retired molecular biologist originally from Russia, at his Moraga vineyard estate in Bel Air, Los Angeles.
Jerry Hall (2016 - 2022): Rupert Murdoch married model and actress Jerry Hall in 2016. The couple called it quits in 2022 and did not have any children together.
Wendi Deng (1999-2013): Rupert Murdoch married for the third time in 1999. He married entrepreneur Wendi Deng and has two daughters with her - Grace (2001) and Chloe (2003). However, the couple announced their separation in 2013.
Anna Murdoch Mann (1967 - 1999): Media magnate Murdoch married Scottish journalist Anna Murdoch Mann in 1967 and had three children together - Elisabeth (1968), Lachlan (1971), and James (1972). After three decades, Murdoch and Anna agreed to an "amicable separation" and announced their divorce. Reportedly, Anna received $1.7 billion as alimony in 1999.
Patricia Booker (1956-1967): Rupert Murdoch married an Australian flight attendant Patricia Booker in 1956. The couple has one daughter, Prudence (1958). The couple divorced in 1967.
