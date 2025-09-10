<p>As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a> seemingly limps towards some normalisation after violent protests which led to the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/nepal-prime-minister-k-p-sharma-oli-resigns-after-19-killed-in-gen-z-protest-3718947"> resignations of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli</a> and President Ramchandra Paudel, one name has been advocated for the position of the next Prime Minister, Balendra Shah.</p><p>More famously known as Balen, he is the present mayor of the capital city, Kathmandu. His entry to politics was seen as unconventional, but the nation saw him as a grounded candidate who is not shy to call out the challenges the country faces.</p><p>Shah was born in the capital city in 1990 to a Newar Buddhist family of Maithil Madhesi origin and created a name for himself in the hip-hop setting. His lyrics revolved around corruption, inequality and the desire for changes in the country. </p><p>He pursued civil engineering in Nepal, and completed his master's degree in structural engineering from Karnataka's Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU). </p>.Gen Z uprising in Nepal | K P Sharma Oli’s fall at a digital flashpoint.<p>In 2022, he took part in Kathmandu's mayoral polls as an independent candidate, and secured a win with more than 61,000 votes in his favour, defeating competitors from other established parties. </p><p>In the face of the protests, he took to Facebook to show his support for the Gen Z protests. </p>.<p>As Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli finalized his resignation, the youth swarmed social media platforms to urge Balen to take the position and lead the country, calling him the best candidate available.</p><p>A user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, "BALEN is one of the few capable PM candidates. Balen is Youth, well educated & he had a vision for his city which he implement on it. We have the most perfect PM infront of us!!" The support has been termed as a social media trend called the 'Balen effect,' showing overwhelming support for the rapper-turned-politician.</p>.Normalcy gradually returns to Nepal as army takes control of security.<p>Another user posted, "Balen, your time is now. Take control and lead us to greater good," as the youth call him the 'voice of the Gen Z.'</p>.<p>An X user's post, stating "Dear Balen. Take LEAD now or Never," encourages the public sentiment for a leader that understands citizens and has gone viral amidst the protests.</p>.<p>Balen Shah's perspective on politics has been considered refreshing, a leader fit to lead the generation frustrated with the current governance. Echoing the need for justice, Balen continues to bear the torch for a new era in Nepal's administration.</p>