Georgia school shooting: Accused teen, father appear in court; former faces life in jail if convicted

Suspected Georgia high-school shooter Colt Gray,14, made his first appearance in state court, where he faces murder charges stemming from Wednesday's rampage, which killed four people and wounded nine others.

Gray did not enter a plea in front of Barrow County Superior Court Judge Currie Mingledorff. He was being held without bond in the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center.