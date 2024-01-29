Georgian prime minister resigns ahead of parliamentary elections

Opinion polls show Georgian Dream is by the far the country's most popular party, but has lost support since 2020, when it won a narrow majority in the legislature.

Georgia in December achieved its long-standing goal of European Union candidate status, even as relations with the West have been strained by accusations of authoritarian tendencies and Georgia's deepening relations with Russia.

Under the leadership of outgoing Garibashvili, Georgia declined to impose sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine, while also restoring direct air links to Russia for the first time since 2019.

Georgian Dream says it is in favour of European Union and NATO membership, both of which are overwhelmingly popular in Georgia.

Russia, whose troops garrison two breakaway Georgian regions, is opposed to Georgia joining NATO.