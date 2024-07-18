German police detain suspected Taylor Swift stalker at concert

German police detained a US man suspected of stalking Taylor Swift and making threats against her and her partner on social media as he was trying to go to the mega pop star's concert in the western city of Gelsenkirchen, they said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old man, who had a ticket, was identified and taken into custody at the entry control point to the venue before the concert on Wednesday after initial investigations could not rule out that he posed a threat, said police.