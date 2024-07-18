Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

German police detain suspected Taylor Swift stalker at concert

The 34-year-old man, who had a ticket, was identified and taken into custody at the entry control point to the venue before the concert on Wednesday after initial investigations could not rule out that he posed a threat, said police.
Reuters
Last Updated : 18 July 2024, 15:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

German police detained a US man suspected of stalking Taylor Swift and making threats against her and her partner on social media as he was trying to go to the mega pop star's concert in the western city of Gelsenkirchen, they said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old man, who had a ticket, was identified and taken into custody at the entry control point to the venue before the concert on Wednesday after initial investigations could not rule out that he posed a threat, said police.

He had attracted attention by making threats against Swift and her partner, Taylor Kelce, online, they said, but neither the singer nor concertgoers had been in danger at any time.

A court ordered the man to be held through Saturday.

The concert on Wednesday was one of three in Gelsenkirchen planned by the singer on her massively successful Eras Tour, which attracted 60,000 fans, affectionately known as Swifties, who sang, danced and celebrated in costumes, said police

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 July 2024, 15:25 IST
World newsGermanyTaylor Swift

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT