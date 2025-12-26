<p>Self proclaimed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ghana">Ghana </a>preacher, who had predicted massive floods on December 25 and offered protection on his "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Christmas">Noah's Ark</a>", has now said that the apocalypse had been "postponed". </p><p>Ebo Noah, who went viral for his claim and building an ‘ark’ in August, similar to that of the biblical story of Noah, had claimed that he had received a “divine warning" of a three-year flood that would begin on December 25.</p>.A Christmas angel in tweeds .<p>He had said that he was building the ‘Ebo Noah Ark’ under divine supervision, offering space on the structure for those seeking salvation. </p><p>The 'ark' attracted thousands of his followers and visitors to the site. However, his prophecy never happened and the world has woken up to Christmas and the Boxing Day. </p><p>In a new video released on Thursday, Ebo claimed that he had gotten another “divine" vision after praying, fasting and consulting with other religious leaders. </p><p>In the video, he claims that he received a vision in which which large numbers of people from across the country and the world were entering the “ark," which he has been building, but the structure was not large enough to contain them. He added that requested God and was granted more time. </p><p>Ebo said that the additional time would be used to build more "arks" to accommodate everyone seeking salvation. “God reveals to redeem. I have prayed, I have fasted, I have donated, and I have built," he said.</p><p>Further, Ebo asked people not to rush to his "ark" as the doom's day was not to occur immediately. </p>. <p>“I am not selling tickets. I am not taking money from anyone," he said in the message, adding that people should stay at home, relax and enjoy themselves.</p><p>He ended the video by wishing Merry Chirstmas and a Happy New Year, while reiterating a call for repentance. </p><p>The video has gone viral on social media, attracting mixed reactions, with many users questioning the credibility of repeated prophetic claims and others mocking the shifting narrative.</p><p>There are also reports that the preacher used donations to buy a Mercedes car worth $89,000 (approximately Rs 79 lakh) and photos of it have been circulating online.</p>