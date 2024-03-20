Global e-waste generation rising 5 times faster than recycling: UN report

New Delhi: The world's electronic waste generation is increasing five times faster than documented e-waste recycling, according to the United Nation's fourth Global E-waste Monitor (GEM) report released on Wednesday.

According to the report from the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the 62 million tonnes of e-waste produced in 2022 would fill around 1.55 million 40-tonne trucks, equivalent to encircling the equator with trucks bumper-to-bumper.

However, a mere 22.3 per cent of the year's e-waste mass was properly collected and recycled in 2022, leaving $62 billion worth of recoverable natural resources unaccounted for and heightening pollution risks globally.

E-waste recycling currently meets just 1 per cent of rare earth element demand, the report said, highlighting a significant gap in resource recovery.