Homeworld

Greek police destroy more than 8,000 illegal cannabis plants in corn farm

A 44-year old farm owner was arrested on charges related to illegal cannabis cultivation and drug trafficking as part of a criminal group, one of the officials said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 10:19 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 10:19 IST
