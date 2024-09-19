Haiti creates council tasked with holding first elections in a decade

The council created on Wednesday already has representatives for seven seats that represent religious groups, journalists, farmers and unions, the prime minister's office said.

Two other seats, one for human rights organizations and another for women's rights organizations, still lack a delegate, the office said on X.

The council will be tasked with laying out the legal framework to hold elections and then planning them.

Haiti's transitional presidential council - a separate body which has been acting as the government since it was installed in April - established the electoral council in a meeting. The presidential council's mandate expires in February 2026, by when elections must be held.

A previous electoral council had been dissolved in 2021 under Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who took office after Moise's death but was forced out of his post earlier this year after he left the country to seek support for an international security mission and was unable to re-enter Haiti.

In Haiti, executive power is meant to be split between the president and the prime minister. The interim government in May tapped Garry Conille as prime minister.

However, both councils face an uphill battle in bringing stability back to Haiti. Just Kenya and Jamaica have deployed forces to Haiti so far as part of the UN-backed anti-gang offensive, which is set to expire at the start of October if its mandate is not renewed later this month.

The mission could also be converted into a formal UN peacekeeping operation, which would ensure funding and the longevity of the mission, a draft resolution showed.