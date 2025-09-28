Hamas says it lost contact with two hostages during Gaza fighting

<p>Hamas' armed wing said on Sunday it lost contact with two hostages during Israeli military operations in two Gaza City neighbourhoods.</p><p>In a statement, the al-Qassam Brigades said it had demanded that Israel halt air sorties for 24 hours, starting at 6 pm, in part of Gaza City to remove the hostages from danger.</p><p>After <em>Reuters</em> first published this information, the families of the two hostages identified by Hamas have requested that their names not be released by the media. </p>