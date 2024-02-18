Hard hit by the US opioid crisis, Oregon reconsiders decriminalization

Under Measure 110, instead of arresting drug users, police issue them $100 citations along with a card that lists the number to a hotline for addiction treatment services, which they can call in exchange for help dismissing the citation. Those who simply ignore the citations face no legal ramifications. State data shows only 4 percent of people who receive citations call the hotline.

Now, facing public pressure amid a surge in overdose deaths, state lawmakers are preparing to vote on re-criminalization sometime during the session that started earlier this month. Democrats, who are the statehouse majority, are pushing for a bill to make small-scale drug possession a low-level misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail, with the opportunity to seek treatment instead of facing charges.

'Go Back underground'

Measure 110 garnered support from 58% of voters, including 74% of voters in Portland’s Multnomah County. The law that resulted went into effect in February. According to an August survey by Emerson College, 56% of Oregonians support a total repeal of Measure 110; 64% support changes to the law.

"It became very, very obvious that what was happening on the streets of Portland, and what was happening on Main Street, Oregon, was unacceptable," said state senate majority leader Kate Lieber, a Democrat who co-chairs the legislator’s addiction committee.

The proposed bill also carries harsher sentences for drug dealers, wider access to medication for opioid addiction, and expanded recovery and housing services along with drug prevention programs.

Republican lawmakers say the bill falls short. Their own proposals include up to a year in jail for drug possession, with the option for treatment and probation in lieu of jail time.

"We need serious penalties in order to make sure that people are getting into treatment, as opposed to staying on the street," said state senate minority leader Tim Knopp.

Portland, a city of some 630,000 known for its coffee houses, bike paths, book shops and breweries, has long grappled with homelessness. The Covid-19 pandemic saw a normally vibrant, bustling downtown eroded by business closures. Store fronts have been boarded up and camping tents and litter overtaken sidewalks. Once the fentanyl crisis grabbed a foothold in Oregon in 2019, use of synthetic opioids exploded.

Tera Hurst, whose Oregon Health Justice Recovery Alliance focused on Measure 110’s implementation, does not believe the proposed changes will be effective.

"It's not actually going to save lives or help people get into services. It's going to create barriers to housing and employment, which is what criminal records do," Hurst said.

Drug overdose deaths increased by a third in Oregon from 2019 to 2020, and another 44% in 2021, according to state figures. A New York University study found no notable connection between the new law and the rising number of overdoses; a University of Toronto study found the opposite.

Nationwide, drug overdose deaths rose 0.7% from 108,825 Americans in 2022 to more than 109,000 in 2023. Oregon's increase over that period was 11%, putting it among seven states with double-digit percentage increases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's most recent annual figures.

Oregon’s Measure 110 funds were slow to be distributed to recovery programs, according to a state audit. The state’s drug treatment infrastructure was inadequate at the law’s onset. Federal data from 2020 ranked Oregon last in the nation for access to drug treatment, due to historic underinvestment.

If Measure 110 is repealed or changed, Hood anticipates he'll keep using, albeit more discreetly.

"I'm going to go back underground and hide it, and just go back to the old ways. And just hope I don't get caught," he said. "I'm sure one day I'll wake up and want to get some help."