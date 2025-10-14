<p>Touted as a major step in de-escalating the Israel-Hamas war, the prisoners and hostages exchange by the warring sides on Monday also saw 'peace deal broker' US President Donald Trump address the Israeli Parliament to celebrate the Gaza deal. </p><p>Terming the step as a 'end of the age of terror and death', Trump received a standing ovation and repeated, rapturous applause. But the American also went on to highlights 'efforts' of one Miriam Adelson who in the Republican's very own words, 'loves Israel' and has $60 billion in the bank'. </p>.'Wishful thinking': Iran dismisses Trump's suggestion of normalising ties with Israel.<p><strong>Who is Miriam Adelson?</strong></p><p>Miriam Adelson is an Israeli-born American physician and business magnate and a mega-donor for the Republican's campaign over the years. She reportedly made frequent trips to White House with her late husband casino mogul Sheldon Adelson over Israeli causes and advocated for pro-Israel policies of United States, Trump revealed in his mention of Adelson at the Knesset. </p><p><strong>Pro-Israeli stance & supporting Trump</strong></p><p>Adelson and her late husband Sheldon are known for their philanthropy and business ventures in Israel and donations to Jewish causes. They have also helped build substance-abuse clinics, likely fueled due to Mirian's experiences early-on as a medical officer and physician at hospitals and research she worked on later. </p><p>Adelson has also been the third largest donor to Donald Trump's 2024 election bid, donating $106 million. </p>.Explained | What is the Red Cross's role in Israel-Hamas exchanges?.<p>Trump also credited the couple with shaping decisions like his 2017 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, his 2018 move of the US embassy to the holy city, and his 2019 endorsement of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.</p><p>While Miriam's support of Trump is widely known, she has also gone on to say she wished there would be a biblical book named after Trump in the future.</p><p>“Would it be too much to pray for a day when the Bible gets a ‘Book of Trump,’ much like it has a ‘Book of Esther’ celebrating the deliverance of the Jews from ancient Persia?” Adelson asked.</p><p>Trump in 2018 had returned the favour too, honouring Adelson with a Presidential Medal of Freedom. </p><p><strong>Business ventures</strong></p><p>Sheldon Adelson, who died in 2021, assembled the world's largest casino empire as head of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Reports say Miriam already controlled the larger share of the casino company’s stock when the couple wed in 1991 but after her husband's death, Adelson took majority control of the casino empire. The company operates major casinos in Singapore and Macao.</p><p>At the Knesset, Trump joked that Adelson's husband was so persistent he’d “come in through the window,” underscoring their extraordinary access and impact on his administration.</p><p>With a grin, Trump said, “She’s got $60 billion in the bank,” then added, “I think she is saying, ‘No, more,’” drawing laughter. </p>