Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Hezbollah says Lebanon is bound by ceasefire but rejects negotiations with Israel

Hezbollah also said that, while Lebanon was bound by a ceasefire, it was not obligated to be drawn into political negotiations with Israel.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 09:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 09:59 IST
World newsIsraelLebanonHezbollah

Follow us on :

Follow Us