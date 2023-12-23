Hindu temple in US defaced with pro-Khalistani slogans, anti-Modi graffiti

A Hindu temple in California's Newark City, SMV Swaminarayan Mandir, has been smeared with pro-Khalistani and anti-Modi slogans.
Hindu American Foundation, an NGO with base in Washington DC, shared images of scribbled walls of Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha on X.
While some images showed slogans against Modi, others hailed slain Sikh Bhindranwale.
The foundation said that Newark Police Department and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division have been informed and "full investigation will follow".
"We are insisting that this should be investigated as a hate crime," they added.
The Indian Consulate in San Francisco condemned the defacing, saying they have pressed the authorities for quick probe. "We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti. This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter," the Indian Consulate in San Francisco wrote on X.
This is not a sole occurrence in the US as there have been similar incidents in the past in the neighbouring Canada as well.
Most recently, Laxmi Narayan and Bhameshwari temples in Canada's Surrey were plastered with pro-Khalistani messages. Khalistan referendum posters were put up on the premises of both temples.