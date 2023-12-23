Hindu temple in US defaced with pro-Khalistani slogans, anti-Modi graffiti

A Hindu temple in California's Newark City, SMV Swaminarayan Mandir, has been smeared with pro-Khalistani and anti-Modi slogans.

Hindu American Foundation, an NGO with base in Washington DC, shared images of scribbled walls of Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha on X.

While some images showed slogans against Modi, others hailed slain Sikh Bhindranwale.

The foundation said that Newark Police Department and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division have been informed and "full investigation will follow".

"We are insisting that this should be investigated as a hate crime," they added.