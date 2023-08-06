Hiroshima marks a-bomb anniversary, calls nuclear deterrence 'folly'

On Sunday, a peace bell tolled at 8:15 am (2315 GMT on Saturday), the time the bomb was dropped. About 50,000 participants in the outdoor memorial ceremony including ageing survivors observed a moment of silence, with the summer heat hitting 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit)

"Leaders around the world must confront the reality that nuclear threats now being voiced by certain policymakers reveal the folly of nuclear deterrence theory," Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui said at the ceremony, also attended by Kishida.

The prime minister said the road to a world without nuclear weapons was getting steeper, due in part to Russia's nuclear threats, but that this made it all the more important to bring back international momentum towards that goal.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his support.

"World leaders have visited this city, seen its monuments, spoken with its brave survivors, and emerged emboldened to take up the cause of nuclear disarmament," he said in remarks read by a U.N. representative. "More should do so, because the drums of nuclear war are beating once again."

The bomb dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, nicknamed "Little Boy", killed thousands instantly and about 140,000 by the end of the year. Japan surrendered on Aug 15.