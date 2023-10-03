Hollywood actors and studios, resuming talks, plan to meet again Wednesday

The session Monday — the first between actors and studios in more than two months — was held at the Los Angeles headquarters for the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the union that represents tens of thousands of film and television actors. The sides will break for a day, in part to discuss strategy independently, having spent much of the first day back at the bargaining table listening to each other’s position in areas of disagreement, according to two people briefed on the talks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the diplomatic nature of the negotiations.