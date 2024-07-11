Horrible bosses! China firm confines worker to 'small dark room' without phone to get him to quit

A Chinese firm took the extreme step of confining an employee to a 'small dark room' for four days without power, phone, or computer, in an effort to make him quit, South China Morning Post reported.

The incident came to light when the compaby challeneged a court ruling in the case when the court decided that the company's subsidiary should pay the employee $52,000 to compensate for their actions.

The company responded saying "We believe that there are many problems with the labour laws which severely hinder economic development and are arbitrarily enforced by judges who distort the facts," the publication reported.

The issue reportedly began in December 2022 when the worker found he could not log into the company's computer system. He could not use his entry pass either. This took place after drawn-out negotiations over the resignation.

The company told him he was needed to take part in 'training' and then took him to a room on a different floor than the one his usual workstation would be at. This room was reportedly completely dark as no power supply was there.