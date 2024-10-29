Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Hostility flares between Iran and Israel at security council session

The Security Council meeting was requested by Iran, with the support of Russia and China -- close allies of Iran -- and Algeria, the only Arab country currently holding a seat at the council.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 10:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 10:43 IST
World newsIranIsraelUNSCUnited Nations Security CouncilUnited Nations

Follow us on :

Follow Us