Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

How women’s basic rights and freedoms are being eroded all over world

In the past three years in Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken away many basic rights from women who live there, so that there’s very little that they are allowed to do.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 10:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 10:06 IST
World newsWomen EmpowermentWomen rights

Follow us on :

Follow Us