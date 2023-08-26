Home
Homeworld

Two people shot at during Chicago White Sox baseball game


Last Updated 26 August 2023, 05:56 IST

Two people were shot at Guaranteed Rate Field Stadium in Chicago during a Major League Baseball game Friday night, officials said.

The shooting occurred inside the stadium during a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics, according to Tom Ahern, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department.

Authorities provided no further details, but local news outlets reported that the shooting did not interrupt the game. A concert headlined by Vanilla Ice scheduled for after the game was canceled, according to local news reports. The scoreboard above center field said the cancellation was “due to technical issues.”

A fan at the game named Tom Miller told ABC 7 Chicago that he was sitting two rows behind where the shooting occurred and saw a woman bleeding from the leg, but did not see or hear what happened. Security then ushered at least two people out of their seats, he added.

(Published 26 August 2023, 05:56 IST)
World newsShootingGun violenceChicago

