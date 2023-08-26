Two people shot at during Chicago White Sox baseball game

Two people were shot at Guaranteed Rate Field Stadium in Chicago during a Major League Baseball game Friday night, officials said.
The shooting occurred inside the stadium during a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics, according to Tom Ahern, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department.
Authorities provided no further details, but local news outlets reported that the shooting did not interrupt the game. A concert headlined by Vanilla Ice scheduled for after the game was canceled, according to local news reports. The scoreboard above center field said the cancellation was “due to technical issues.”
A fan at the game named Tom Miller told ABC 7 Chicago that he was sitting two rows behind where the shooting occurred and saw a woman bleeding from the leg, but did not see or hear what happened. Security then ushered at least two people out of their seats, he added.