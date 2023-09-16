Hurricane Lee approaches New England with effects likely confined to the coast

Anne Strauser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the worst-case scenario for Maine would be if the storm shifts farther west and creates more onshore flow, which could make coastal flooding worse. She said any storm surge that occurred there would vary depending on the tide cycle. Unlike when a hurricane makes landfall in the southern United States, and the tides vary by a few feet, the tide swings in Maine can be from 8 to 18 feet. So a storm surge at low tide might not have much of an effect.