'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT' Trump posts on Truth Social after pop icon's endorsement of Kamala Harris

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday leveled an attack against Taylor Swift, declaring his "hate" for her just days after the pop mega-star endorsed his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

In an all-caps posting on his Truth Social media account, Trump wrote, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Immediately following last week's Trump-Harris debate, Swift informed her 284 million Instagram followers that she planned to vote for Harris, currently the US vice president, "because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."