Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'I will hand my resignation on Monday morning': French PM Gabriel Attal

Attal made the comments after France's left-wing New Popular Front coalition won the most seats in the second voting round of parliamentary elections, pollsters said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 20:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday he will hand his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday morning, adding he will carry out his functions as long as required.

Attal made the comments after France's left-wing New Popular Front coalition won the most seats in the second voting round of parliamentary elections, leading pollsters said on Sunday, putting them on track for an unexpected win over the far right National Rally (RN) party but short of an absolute majority in parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 July 2024, 20:01 IST
World newsFranceEmmanuel MacronElections

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT