I'm prepared to ignore court orders that halt migrant deportations to Rwanda: UK PM Sunak

'Are there circumstances in which I'm prepared to move ahead in the face of Rule 39? The answer is clearly yes,' Sunak said.
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 11:51 IST

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he was prepared to ignore orders from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) which impose a temporary emergency injunction on deportations of asylum seekers to Rwanda.

"Are there circumstances in which I'm prepared to move ahead in the face of Rule 39? The answer is clearly yes," Sunak said during press conference about provision a day after he overcame a rebellion by Conservative lawmakers on his proposed law to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

World newsRishi SunakUKUnited KingdomRwanda

