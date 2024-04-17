IMF calls for fiscal restraint in year with most elections ever

Washington: The International Monetary Fund urged countries on Wednesday to rein in fiscal spending and rebuild their buffers, but said that could prove difficult in the world's biggest-ever election year.

A record 88 countries, home to more than half of the world's population, have held or are holding national elections in 2024, the IMF said, noting that governments tend to spend more and tax less during election years.

"The most acute risk to public finances arises from the record number of elections being held in 2024, which has led to it being dubbed the 'Great Election Year,'" the IMF said in its new Fiscal Monitor publication.